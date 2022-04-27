Nigeria’s 2023 outlook and the looming danger





Igbo 2023 Presidency

By Michael Owhoko

I AM neither a prophet nor a clairvoyant, but from the manifestation in my crystal ball, I see Nigeria in 2023 being shaped by upheaval fueled by miseries and hopelessness. Agitations reminiscent of the EndSARS protests will break out.

Primary triggers are the country’s pathetic economic indices, including growing unemployment, cynical gross domestic product, GDP, inflation and the undiversified weak mono-commodity economy, lacking leadership and managerial oxygen.

Secondary triggers are the dampened economic opportunities induced by nonchalance over worsening corruption, mounting debt burden, crude oil and foreign exchange manipulation, macroeconomic flux, insecurity, hunger, poor electricity supply, and lack of constitutionalism and rule of law.

Tertiary trigger is the unresolved national question pertaining to incompatibility of the country’s political system and its diverse ethnicities, which is negatively impacting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper