Ondo court remands kid robbers, ‘Oyenusi, Anini, Osunbor’, mothers





Suspects and mothers

By Dayo Johnson

An Akure Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Oke Eda, Ondo state has ordered the remand of four kids suspected robbers with nickname Oyenusi, Anini, Osunbor and their mothers.

They were arrested by the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun for their serial involvement in robbing Point of Sales (PoS) operators in Ilara -Mokin, Ondo State.

Recall, that the kid robbers confessed that they have took part in more than 46 different robbery operations.

The defendants include, Ojo Sunday, 16, aka Oyenusi, Timilehin Femi, 13, aka Oyenusi, Timilehin Ojo, 22, Omoniyi Ogundere 17, aka Osunbor, Ayodele Odeyemi, 18, Iyabo Femi 30 and Kehinde Ayodele, 36

The mothers of two of the defendants allegedly make charms to fortify them for operations and prevent their arrest by security agencies.

Operatives of Amotekun arrested them for allegedly committing the crime at Ilara-Mokin on April 10, 2022.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper