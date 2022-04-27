Rivers guber 2023: I’ve never been found wanting – Magnus Abe





By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – SENATOR Magnus Abe says beyond being son of Ogoni whose turn it is to produce next governor of Rivers state based on “fairness and justice”, he is most deserving of the 2023 governorship because he has requisite capacity and has never been found wanting in past political offices.

Abe asserted this on Tuesday in Bera, Gokana Local Government Area where the Gbenemene of Gokana, HRM King Festus Babari Bagia, offered him royal blessings on his mission to succeed Governor Nyesom Wike on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abe who served as a Senator for Rivers South East Senatorial District, told the monarch, “Your Majesty, People have said several things, some making the argument that oh! you should be voted for or you should be put in office because of where you come from or it is the turn of your people and all that.

“Your Majesty, if that is the qualification, I stand here and say if we follow interest of justice,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper