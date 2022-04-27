School feeding: FG trains cooks in Edo on safe hygiene, others





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development has trained master cooks on how to maintain hygiene and judicious use of resources under the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme.

Besides, they are also to be trained on how to manage the resources given to them by the government to save for themselves in addition to each of the master cooks training at least twenty other cooks to sustain the federal government’s school feeding program.

Speaking during the training, the Edo state Team lead, Bello John, said the trainees are expected to learn the skills of identifying potential hazards to food safety and apply the principles in food sanitation and good personal hygiene.

He said “The cooks would be trained on maintaining a safe and hygienic environment, food procurement, food costing,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper