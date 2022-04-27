Senate amends Terrorism Act, prohibits payments of ransom to kidnappers





***Adjourns plenary till May 10

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

THE Senate has passed a bill seeking to amend the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2013, and to prohibit the payment of ransom to kidnappers in Nigeria.

The passage of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2013 (Amendment) Bill, 2022 yesterday was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The report was laid by the Committee’s Chairman, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central before consideration.

In his presentation, Senator Bamidele said that the bill seeks to outlaw the payment of ransom to abductors, kidnappers and terrorist for release of any person who has been wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped.

According to Bamidele, “the overall import of this bill is to discourage the rising spate of kidnapping and abduction for ransom In Nigeria, which is fast spreading across the country.”

The Senator who disclosed that in the memoranda…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper