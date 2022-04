Amosun

By Henry Umoru

FORMER Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, representing Ogun Central Senatorial District has written the Senate, declaring his intention to contest for the 2023 Presidential election.

The letter was read on Wednesday during plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

