Understanding Ukraine’s utopianism





Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

By Segun Ige

Every war when it comes, or before it comes, is represented not as a war but as an act of self-defence against a homicidal maniac – George Orwell

PERHAPS the most powerful weapon of war is propaganda. I take propaganda to mean the thought-control mechanism a state deploys in creating necessary illusions and emotionally potent simplifications, which are necessary in putting the public in its proper, systemic-functional, socio-political space.

Now, when it comes to matters of war, there appears to be no moral justification or criteria for which to underpin whether or not a state has committed an unpardonable crime in invading a neighbouring state.

The bottom-line, it seems to me, is self-interest, and self-interest by and large covers multitude of sins. And self-defence, precipitated by self-interest, propels each state wired in the war to transgress historically, ethnically and politically binding agreements…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper