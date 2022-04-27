We are buying Twitter from Elon musk — Cubana Chief priest





By Sylvester Kwentua

Less than a week after taking over Twitter, Elon musk’s business acumen is set to be put to the test, as celebrity barman, Cubana Chief priest, claims that him and some other billionaires from the Eastern part of Nigeria, are preparing a bid to buy Twitter from the world’s richest man.

“We are making progress on submitting our offer to acquire Twitter from Elon Musk, with $70B. Billionaires from the East comprising myself, Obi and E-Money and the rest, we are coming..” Cubana Chief priest tweeted.

Time will tell if Cubana Chief priest and his friends will be successful in their bid, however Vanguard entertainment recalls that world’s richest man, Elon Musk, on Monday, announced he had taken over Twitter, after his bid was finally accepted.

On April 14, 2022, business magnate Elon Musk proposed to buy out Twitter, Inc., for $43 billion, after previously acquiring 9.1% of the company’s stock for $2.64 billion, becoming its largest single…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper