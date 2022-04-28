2 traditional healers docked for allegedly swindling woman of £29,000





Two traditional healers, who allegedly swindled a woman of 29,000 British Pounds were on Thursday docked in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos.

The police charged Mohammed Samatu, 40, and Ajani Kazeem, 47 with three counts of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences and theft.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, SP Idowu Osungbure, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime in March, at Yaba area of Lagos.

She said the complainant, Mrs Juliet Enwerobi, consulted the defendants on some personal issues she was experiencing.

ALSO READ:

3 docked for allegedly beating up, threatening to harm neighbour 48 Yoruba nation agitators docked over alleged murder, unlawful assembly Alleged Sexual Offence: 3 of 5 UNILAG undergraduates absence in court stalls trial

She said that the defendants told the complainant that she had some spiritual problems and needed to be ”cleansed”.

Osungbure further…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper