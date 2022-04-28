2023: I ‘ve everything needed in a President ―Ngige





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige Thursday assured Nigerians that he possessed everything they yearned for in a new President.

Ngige, a frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), said the next president of Nigeria must be visionary, intelligent, courageous and firm.

According to him, the country needs a President with capacity and experience who must be in charge.

He spoke at the public presentation of Chief Chekwas Okorie’s book, titled, “APGA and the Igbo Question.”

Ngige described himself as eminently qualified to contest for the office of the President, saying he owed apologies to nobody for throwing his hat into the ring.

He said, “We need leaders who are visionary. As a leader, you must see what others didn’t see. We need leaders who are intelligent. You must be intelligent to see what others are not able to see.

“You…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper