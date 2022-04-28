2023: Jonathan’s emergence ‘ll be sabotage to South, betrayal to South-East zone, says Monarch





.

…he should rather support his political ally, Anyim Pius Anyim

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A Monarch, Thursday, explained that, if the alleged plot by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in order to contest the 2023 presidential election was true, his emergence would be termed as an act of sabotage to the South and betrayal to the South-East geopolitical zone, whose turn it is, to produce the next President of the country.

The Monarch who extolled former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as the father of democracy in Africa called on him “to watch his steps, not to allow his hard-earned reputation to be stained and slain by greedy politicians.”

The Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mekong River Asia (6 Nation in South East Asia), advised the former President to support the Presidential ambition of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, rather than, embark on any…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper