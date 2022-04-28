Abscondment: 20 Corps members to repeat service in A’Ibom





Twenty Corps members in the 2021 Batch A Stream 2, who were sent to Akwa Ibom are to repeat their service for abscondment in the service year.

The State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, disclosed this at the passing out parade of the corps members in Uyo on Thursday.

Ekwe said out of the 1, 626 corps members sent to the state, 20 corps members would have to repeat the service for abscondment, while 30 of them who indulged in acts of misconduct ranging from absenteeism, unauthorised journeys among others , would have to face extended service from two weeks to four months.

The state coordinator announced that during the service year, one corps member lost his life due to ill health.

She said that the NYSC scheme would continue to serve as a platform for national unity and cohesion.

Ekwe added that the young corps members had fulfilled their mandate as development catalysts in Akwa Ibom.

“I wish to also inform…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper