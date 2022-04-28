Actor Chidi Mokeme narrates how he escaped attack by unknown men in Lagos traffic [VIDEO]





By David Royal

Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme has narrated how he escaped an attack by unknown men who double crossed his car in Lagos traffic while he was on his way to the airport to catch up with an international flight.

Chidi who narrated the incident on an Instagram post said although he did not stop when the unknown men attacked his car and damaged his car’s glasses, some peeps are of the opinion that they were targeting his louisvuitton bags sitting in the back sit of his car while some think it was an abduction attempt.

He wrote:

“So here I was, stuck in Lagos traffic, in front of VGC to be precise, wondering if, and when I was going to make it in time for my international flight, praying my driver makes it there before me to pick up the car (he had gone to look for small basket of agbalumo/udala that I wanted to surprise my sis @cyn05cyn with).

“One part of my brain was maneuvering the truck, and still baffled at how Lagosians always manage to turn a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper