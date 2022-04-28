Master Plan: FCTA demolishes 600 structures, warns local chiefs against land allocation





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA, has pulled down down over 600 illegal houses in Zamani village along the Airport Road, warning local chiefs against land allocation to people.

TSenior Special Assistant on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement to the minister of FCT, Attah Ikharo who monitored the exercise, said the minister, Muhammad Musa Bello has been warning chiefs against sharp practices.

He said; “For me, I don’t think I can quantify the houses; there are Development Control workers who are taking note but I can say over 600 illegal structures were pulled down.

“The Minister has issued that warning times without number, they have gone against the urban and regional planning laws. They have violated the law. It costs the administration money, hours and manpower to clear them.

“We are not paying any compensation because they violated the law building illegal structures. We are not done with Zamani community, we have a…





