Nigeria Startup Bill: Senators assure quick passage as youths protest at NASS

A coalition of youth groups, yesterday, held a rally at the National Assembly, NASS, to demand the speedy passage of the Nigeria Startup Bill,NSB.

The group said the bill, which has scaled second reading at the House of Representatives, has the potential of transforming the economy by creating meaningful job opportunities for young people and decent tax revenue for government.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Ms Tracy Okoro, said: “If there is one thing young people in Nigeria demand of their government, it is an enabling environment that would encourage the growth of enterprise, innovation and ideas. Government now has a huge opportunity with the Nigeria startup bill to give Nigerian youths something they can use to create a pathway for themselves.”

Okoro noted that the bill before NASS can create thousands of high-paying jobs if passed into…





