NLC seeks FG intervention in ASUU strike 





Ayuba Wabba

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to address issues that necessitated the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) and other unions in tertiary institutions.

President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, made the call when he addressed newsmen shortly before going into a closed door meeting of the Congress’s Central Working Committee (CWC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recall that ASUU embarked on a nationwide warning strike to press home its members’ demands from Feb. 14.

The lecturers’ demands include; funding of the Revitalisation of Public Universities, Earned Academic Allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.

Others are the renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FG Agreement and the inconsistency in Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Wabba said the call was imperative in the…





