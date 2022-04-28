NPA partners Police, LASG to curb extortion along port corridor





By Godwin Oritse

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has enlisted the support of the Nigerian Police in curbing the activities of extortionists and other forms of illegalities along the roads leading to Apapa and TinCan Island Port Complex.

This is said to be in line with the implementation of action points in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the NPA and the Lagos State Government (LASG) on truck traffic control and enforcement in Apapa and environs signed on 8th March, 2022.

The Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, while receiving the Police Assistant Inspector General, AIG, Zone 2 Command, Bode Adeyinka Adeleke, and his counterpart in the Maritime Police Command, Ibrahim Kaoje, last week at the NPA headquarters, had lamented the proliferation of illegal checkpoints along the ports corridor.

He got the consent of the two Police chiefs to join the NPA management for an on-the-spot…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper