‘Ridiculous’: Outburst over Samsung’s 2am running advert





Screenshot from Samsung Night Owl advert

By Rasheed Sobowale

There were outbursts on Thursday over an advert by phone manufacturer, Samsung, with claims that it portrays an event which is unsafe for women.

The advert titled Night Owls shows a sporty woman getting up at 02:00 am to go for a run through the streets of a city alone.

Raising concerns about how such a time is not ideal for women to run on the street, Esther Newman, editor of Women’s Running magazine and podcast, says this advert is “not representing the truth”.

In a similar comment, a Twitter user, @kyochoi, said; “As a regular runner, no way in hell I’d run at 2am. Samsung 2am running advert is ‘not representing the truth’ for women”.

Also Read:

Source: Vanguard Newspaper