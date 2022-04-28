Yul’s dad, Pete Edochie mum as Nigerians dig up old comment on polygamy





BY DAMILOLA OGUNSAKIN

Nollywood veteran, seasoned administrator and broadcaster, Chief Pete Edochie, also know as Godfather, is considered by many as a ‘Legend’

Many Nollywood fans grew up watching Pete Edochie on their TV screen, and he is known for using parables.

He came into prominence in the 1980s when he played the lead role of Okonkwo in an NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s all-time best selling novel, “Things Fall Apart”.

Edochie, who publicly endorsed his son, Yul, for the 2023 Nigerian presidential election was dragged by many after his son announced his second wife.

Pete’s old post condemning polygamy was dug out by Nigerians.

He was quoted to have supposedly once said: “Marrying two women doesn’t mean you are a man, it just means you are about to suffer and breed confusion among your generations.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper