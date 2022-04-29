FG declares May 2, 3 Public Holidays for Workers’ Day, Sallah





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd May 2022 as Public Holidays to mark this year’s Workers Day and EIdul-Fitr Celebrations.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday night in Abuja.

He said the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

The statement congratulated workers across the country on this year’s celebration.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola commended workers for their hard work, diligence and sacrifice, noting that their efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria now commands in the comity of nations.

“Labour is the very essence of humanity. We are alive because we work and only the dead is incapable of working” , the statement added.

The minister enjoined workers to imbibe the culture of productivity, saying “the end of work is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper