Fire: We’re yet to determine cause of outbreak — SCOAN

By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—THE Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, yesterday, said it is yet to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak on Wednesday, at its old site in Agodo, Egbe, two kilometres from SCOAN headquarters cathedral.

The church said the fire had since been put out, adding that there was no need for panic or “unnecessary speculations.”

In a statement, titled: ‘Fire Outbreak at SCOAN Old Site: We’re on Top of the Situation’, SCOAN said the fire affected a general-purpose store, while there were no injuries or lives lost.

The statement reads: “On the evening of Wednesday, April 27, 2022, a fire outbreak occurred at the old site of the SCOAN, located at Agodo, Egbe, about two kilometres from SCOAN headquarters cathedral. The outbreak was from a general-purpose store at the old site and has been…





