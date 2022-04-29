How to end Nigeria’s $20b annual food import – Heifer





Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Heifer International says it can end Nigeria’s $20 annual import bill through agricultural mechanisation, working with partners.

The Senior Vice President for Africa, Adesuwa Ifedi, said this at the unveiling of the Pay-As-You-Go tractor by Hello Tractor for agripreneurs, in Abuja, this afternoon.

Through the initiative, Hello Tractor makes tractors available to small-holder farmers in farming communities and allows tractor ownership on credit, with Heifer de-risking the initiative, and allowing the farmers to pay for the machine, while using it.

According to Ifedi, “Feeding 200 million people and a projected 400 million by 2050 is a daunting challenge for Nigeria. $22 billion is spent every year on food importation and as of March 2022, inflation rate accelerated to 15.7%, food inflation rose to 17.20% and food prices jumped more than 20%.

“Heifer believes leveraging technology and modern practices will create a pathway for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper