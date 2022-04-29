Lagos 2023: Sanwo-Olu’s deputy, Hamzat may settle for Senate





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Strong indications have emerged that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu may likely run for re-election in the 2023 gubernatorial poll with the incumbent Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Jaji as mate.

This followed revelation that the incumbent deputy governor, Dr, Obafemi Kadiri may likelyo vie for senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

It was gathered that the choice of Jaji as the Deputy Governor is being considered to balance the gender equation as well as attract the full support of womenfolk which forms the bulk of the voters and give them a sense of belonging. It is instructive to note that during the previous administrations in the state, particularly, former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwumi Ambode had female deputies.

Jaji, who is politically savvy as well, was a former Head of Service, HoS in the state.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper