My tenants want to drive me to an early grave, Landlord cries out





Alhaji Abdulwaheed Akani, an Ibadan-based landlord on Friday, told a Mapo Grade ‘A’ Customary Court in Ibadan that his tenants; Oluwatosin Ogunbadejo and Blessing Olapade want to drive him to an early grave.

Testifying, Akani also alleged that Ogunbadejo, (male) and Olapade, (female) brutalised him in order to disobey laid down security rules in the neighbourhood.

The petitioner who was led in evidence by his counsel, Mr A.B. Bello, said his two tenants on October 1, 2021, both signed an agreement to be law-abiding.

“Due to the security challenges occasioned by cultism and armed robbery in our neighbourhood, in the agreement with the DPO of Sango police station, it was agreed that every tenant must lock his/her door by 10 p.m.

“However, the two respondents failed to keep to the rule. Ogunbadejo accused me of living the back door which is next to his own room open.

“Consequently, he entered my room and smashed a stool on my head.

“A female…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper