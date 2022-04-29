Okowa committed to urbanising Delta communities – Omodon 





Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has been commended for his drive to urbanise rural communities in the state through massive road and drainage construction.

State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban) Mr. Noel Omodon gave the commendation while speaking to newsmen recently in his office in Asaba.

Delta Assembly approves N150bn bridge finance for Okowa

He said that across the nooks and crannies of the state construction work was ongoing geared towards opening up places that were hitherto unreachable.

He stressed that the state government’s bridge projects were progressing very well adding that most of them would be completed before the end of the Okowa administration.

“Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa has distinguished himself in infrastructure delivery including quality roads construction across the state.

“He is opening up spaces with his urban renewal drive, moving our rural communities from primitive to pre-urban and by extension providing access roads to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper