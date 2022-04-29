Thank God for science, Nigerians react as man travelling from London to Lagos on bike spends 3rd day in Morocco





BY DAMILOLA OGUNSAKIN

Science might be good after all as Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju who embarked on a “charity ride” from London to Lagos, Nigeria, reveals he is still in Morocco on third day after entering the country.

The entrepreneur and author embarked on the journey on April 19 and on April 25, he shared a picture of himself in Casablanca, Morocco, alongside a short caption which reads: “I am in Africa!!!”

On April 28, Adeyanju on his Twitter page, posted a picture of himself in Agadir – El Ouatia Morocco.

A Twitter follower thanked God for science/airplane, while others admired his spirit

Read some reactions below:

@jeromewhetode: “Mehn….Aeroplane just made traveling easy. Imagine from UK to 9ja under 6hours, power bike has spent 10days by road and still at Morroco. Thank God for improved technology for Air Transportation.”

@chart_builders: “Even power bike na still science ooo

“Imagine say na horse or donkey or even say na leg…….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper