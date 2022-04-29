Vote for your conscience -Amaechi urges Lagos APC





The Minister of Transportation and Presidential hopeful of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has urged party members in Lagos State to support his presidential aspiration by voting for him in the party’s primary slated for May.

Chief Amaechi who stressed the need for APC to present a sellable candidate in the 2023 presidential elections, said he represents the ideal candidate first as the youngest with much energy and a public service record that towered him above other contenders.

The presidential aspirant spoke during a courtesy call on the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Government House, Marina Lagos on Thursday.

Chief Amaechi while speaking at the occasion, said it was a difficult decision he had to take to contest the 2023 presidential election knowing that the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in the race.

“It is a difficult thing to contest with our leader, he is our leader and l know it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper