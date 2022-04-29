Zenith Bank records 22% growth in Q1 2022





Zenith Bank Plc has announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended 31st March 2022, with a growth of 22% in Gross Earnings from N157.3 billion reported in Q1 2021 to N191.5 billion in Q1 2022.

A statement from the bank noted that from the unaudited statement of account presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday, the strong double-digit growth in the topline culminated in an increase in the bottom line, as the Group recorded an 11% Year-on-Year (YoY) increase in profit before tax, growing from N61.02 billion in Q1 2021 to N67.99 billion in Q1 2022.

Profit after tax also grew by 10%, from N53.06 billion to N58.19 billion over the same period. The growth in the topline arose from both interest income and non-interest income.

Interest income grew by 25%, from N101.12 billion in Q1 2021 to N126.38 billion in Q1 2022, while non-interest income grew by 12%, from N51.20 billion to N57.23 billion.

The growth in interest income and non-interest income…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper