2022 UTME: JAMB directs candidates to begin printing notification slips

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Saturday, directed all candidates sitting for its 2022 examination to begin printing their notification slips for the exercise.

The board gave the directive in a statement, signed by its Head, of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja.

JAMB said that all candidates, who registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) could start printing their 2022 UTME notification slips from Saturday, April 30 ahead of the exercise.

” The notification slip is available for printing by all candidates who had registered for the 2022 UTME scheduled to hold from Friday, 6th May 2022 to 14th May 2022.

” Printing of examination notification slip is compulsory for all candidates, as it enables them to know the venue, date, session and time of their examination.

” All candidates are advised to print slips on time so as to know the location of their examination centres, date of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper