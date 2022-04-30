2023: Adopt Emefiele to escape defeat, Ex-APC chairmen tell party





By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–FORMER founding state chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have advised the party’s leadership to work towards ensuring the emergence of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele as presidential flag-bearer.

The state chairmen of legacy parties that merged to form the APC explained that Emefiele’s candidature was necessary for the party to avoid political dangers ahead it.

Açcording to the politicians, the CBN Governor has widespread acceptability to return the ruling party to power at both the centre and state levels in the coming general election.

The party chieftains led by Mallam Musa Abu made the call at the weekend.

They charged the party leadership not only to draft Emefiele into the race but to also give him the necessary support to emerging the candidate if the party is indeed interested in winning the forthcoming presidential election.

Musa said, “We have keenly observed all the…





