2023: FCT deserves a Mayor – Tambuwal 





Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State says the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, deserves a mayor and better recognition.

Tambuwal, who is one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants, stated this while meeting with the PDP FCT delegates in Abuja.

He said that, if elected president, he would give better recognition to the FCT indigenes and their plights.

“I believe that there is a lot of work to be done in the FCT. I believe more that the people we met at the FCT deserve more recognition.

“I am not insisting that FCT should be a state but you appoint ministers, sometimes two from a state. What stop you from appointing a zonal Minister from the FCT bacause FCT is part of North Central zone?

“So if you are appointing an FCT person as Minister to represent the zone, what is wrong with that?

Source: Vanguard Newspaper