Buhari to Oba of Benin: Nigeria is expecting return of 1130 looted Benin bronzes from Germany





Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, and President Muhammadu Buhari



Says repatriated antiquities ‘re potential revenue earner

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday gave the assurance that the Federal Government would continue to vigorously pursue the repatriation of looted Nigeria’s artefacts from abroad, including 1,130 Benin Bronzes in Germany’s public museums.

The President gave the assurance while receiving the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, accompanied by members of the Royal Court of Benin and the Board of Trustees of the Benin Royal Museum at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

His Royal Majesty was at State House to thank the President on the recent return of two important Benin bronzes to its original place of abode by the University of Cambridge and the University of Aberdeen, both in the United Kingdom, after 125 years.

Speaking on the return of the artefacts, President Buhari expressed delight that it has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper