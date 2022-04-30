How my friends and I killed my woman friend, used her body parts for ritual — Suspect





•He lured my mother using my sister’s marital problem —Victim’s-son

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Islamic cleric, Muideen Nafiu, 43, has disclosed that he and one of his cleric friends, Yusuf Muslim killed his woman friend and severed her body parts.

The victim, Aisat Yekeen, 53, was declared missing on March 8, 2022 only for police to discover that she had been killed, dismembered and buried by the suspect and his friends.

Narrating how she was killed, Nafiu, who has an Islamic study centre in Ileogbo, Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun state, said after he stopped dating her, his friend, Muslim, requested that he also wanted to date her.

His confession

“She was once my woman friend but we had stopped dating for a long time. One day while I was on my way home with Muslim, we saw the deceased and he told me he would like to date her too.

“So I arranged for them to meet and they met in my house. I excused them, but after about 45 minutes, I went…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper