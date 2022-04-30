How the plan against Tinubu is progressing





By Emmanuel Aziken

In the most audacious attempt at monetizing the country’s democracy, the All Progressives Congress, APC, last week fixed the price tag for its presidential nomination forms at N100 million. The development practically fenced off the aspiration of any political actor who sweated to make his money.

Also affected were the young who do not have the grace of having been born to any of the political tycoons who have steered the nation these past years.

However, it was no barrier to political godfathers themselves. What was supposed to be a disincentive has rather lured many more political actors into the fray. Indeed, the APC nomination form market may end up becoming the most profitable economic venture of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

So profitable has it been that a whopping $75,000 belonging to an unknown political trader easily disappeared from the national secretariat sometime this week.

Among those who showed interest in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper