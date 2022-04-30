Imo PDP Ward Congress:  Tension as angry youths capture panel over missing result sheet





…They said they did not come with a result sheet – Imo PDP

By Chinonso Alozie

Angry Youths of the Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Saturday held hostage the panel who came from Abuja, to conduct the ward congress of the PDP, in the state over alleged missing result sheets.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, the panel led by the Chairman identified as Mr Udensi, made up of four men and one woman, was held hostage at the party Secretariat located along Okigwe road in Owerri.

The reason the youths gave was that the panel told them that they did not come with the result sheets and that they allegedly handed them over to the office of the National Secretary of the PDP.

The angry youths alleged that they were afraid that the panel could go to Abuja, and enter a different result from what happened at the wards.

One of the angry youths who spoke to Vanguard from the PDP, secretariat, alleged that trouble started when the ward congresses…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper