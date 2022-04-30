Medical expert laments exodus of 33, 000 doctors amidst COVID-19 pandemic in 2021





doctors

says 4,528 doctors left for UK alone between 2015 and 2021

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-WITH less attention given to health care delivery services in the country over the years, a medical expert and Head, Healthcare Quality Improvement, Nisa Premier Hospitals, Abuja, Dr Victor Ede, yesterday, lamented and disclosed exodus of 33, 000 registered doctors amidst outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in 2021.

Ede made this known while speaking on the sheer neglect of health professionals and their migration, which he described as brain drain.

He said the effect of brain drain in the nation’s health sector has negatively impacted quality health care delivery to Nigerians as a result of inadequate medical doctors and other health care professionals currently in the country.

According to him, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, says there are 74,543 registered doctors…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper