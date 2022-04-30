New Alaafin‘ll emerge soon, says Oyo Govt





Oyo State Government has assured the people of Oyo Town that a new Alaafin of Oyo would emerge soon, urging them to be patient.

Gov. Seyi Makinde gave the assurance at the eighth-day fidau/interdenominational prayer held in honour of the late Oba Adeyemi at the palace arcade in Oyo.

Recall that the late Oba Adeyemi died on April 22 at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

Makinde, represented by Chief Bayo Lawal, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Matters, said he was aware that people were anxious to have a new king.

“People are eager to see the next king, but we have to follow due process.

“We promise not to compromise and another Alaafin will come in due time,” the governor said.

Earlier, in their separate sermons, Imam Masud Ajokidero and Rev. Eyitayo Sulola, urged the people to always embrace orderliness as observed by the late Alaafin when he was…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper