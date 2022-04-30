NLC, TUC put May Day rally on hold over Sallah celebration





File photo

•Labour leaders warn against religious sentiments

By Victor AhiumaYoung

For the first time in the history of May Day celebration in Nigeria, the Organised Labour will decide today whether to hold the May Day celebration on Sunday or Monday following the uncertainty of Eid-El-Fitr (Sallah) celebration.

Globally, May Day, otherwise known as Workers’ Day is held every May 1, to among others, commemorate the riot and killing of workers in 1886 at hay Market Square, Chicago, USA, during the struggle for eight hours per day and 40 hours per week standard working hours.

However, this year’s celebration in Nigeria which ordinarily should hold on Sunday, May 1 is now hinged on the sighting of the new moon by Muslim leaders which will determine the day for the Sallah celebration and consequently, the May Day celebration.

According to Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and its Trade Union of Nigeria, TUC, counterpart, if the new moon is sighted on Saturday,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper