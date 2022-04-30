Only national chairman, national secretary can authenticate membership cards — PDP 





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says only its national chairman and the national secretary that are vested with power to authenticate party membership cards.

The party made the clarification in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Saturday.

The party stated this while making clarification on the membership eligibility to participate in congresses to elect the three-man ad hoc delegates who shall in turn elect party candidates for the 2023 general elections.

It stated that the clarification became necessary following reports of misinterpretation in some chapters, particularly in Lagos State, where some party stakeholders are reportedly demanding that membership cards have to be authenticated.

It stated that the stakeholders were reportedly demanding that membership cards had to be authenticated by ward chairmen before the holders were eligible to participate in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper