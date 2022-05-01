2023: Oborevwori qualified to stand in for election, says Oyibode 





.

…says the Speaker attended the same universities as him

…berates mischief-makers, urge them to stay away from infamy

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Niger Delta youths activist, Chief Vincent Oyibode has said the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is duly qualified to stand in for the State 2023 governorship election.

Reacting to widespread rumours of possible disqualification of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori from the governorship race over discrepancies in certificates tendered before the screening Committee in Port-Harcourt, Oyibode condemned the negative media in a session on the social media and online platforms.

He described it as mischievous campaigns of calumny against the frontline gubernatorial aspirant, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, warning his detractors to stay away from their path of infamy and join hands to “build a better Delta State for all instead of dwelling on completely unfounded claims of discrepancies in the…





