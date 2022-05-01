2023 Presidency: MASSOB leader, Uwazurike, Imo youths back Yahaya Bello





.

Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Saturday, led some South-East youths in a solidarity march in Owerri, Imo, in support of the 2023 presidential bid of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

Uwazuruike who also said he does not believe in the president of Igbo extraction said the contest should be thrown open.

The MASSOB leader stated this when Bello, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC), visited him in Owerri, Imo.

The youths, who started the procession from the MASSOB leader’s house in Owerri, marched through the streets, carrying different placards, with inscriptions such as “Power to the Youths, Support Yahaya Bello”, “Youths Can Also Lead”, and “Yahaya Bello for the Youths”, among others.

They made it clear that the only solution to Nigeria’s political quagmire was for power to go to the youths.

According to them, in this regard,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper