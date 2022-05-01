Exclusive focus on Pastor Umo Eno





By Dele Sobowale

“Choose the best; shun mediocrity…” – Robert Schuller, US clergyman

Last week, Pastor Umo Eno, a former Commissioner for Lands in Akwa Ibom State, etc, was featured with my cousin, Bishop Akin Agbe. It was unavoidable. I had promised Bishop a tribute on his 80th birthday, for two reasons. One, I take my extended family very seriously; and I will do anything legally possible to help all of them.

Two, I hate writing tributes to the dead. What is the use of publishing the most adoring tribute to someone if he never gets to read it? To me, it is self-indulgence to write posthumous tributes. Better to let them know how I feel before they go.

Again, last week, Pastor Eno, the exemplary entrepreneur, the employer of several people, directly or indirectly, the trailblazer and the great tax payer was revealed. For those who might have missed last week’s article, I wrote that I first met the man through his excellent work in the hospitality sector….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper