Insecurity: Nigeria to deploy DA-42 surveillance aircraft, A109 Trekker helicopters, others, says Magashi 

As 1,598 new officers, recruits join Air Force

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (rtd) has assured that in addition to the recent procurement of J-F17 Thunder multi-role aircraft and Super Tucano attack aircraft to enhance the capacity of the Air Force to tackle current security challenges in the country, the country is also expecting the delivery of the DA-42 surveillance aircraft, A109 Trekker helicopters and Beechcraft KA-360i aircraft.

The Minister spoke in Kaduna on Saturday as 49 new officers were commissioned and 1,549 recruits enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the minister charged the military to protect the lives and property of Nigerians in the face of the various security challenges bedevilling the country.

He said the military profession was more than just a job, but a career that required hard work, especially at this crucial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper