IPOB using propaganda to malign Nigerian army – Nwachukwu

The Nigerian Army, says members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are using pictures of fake soldiers arrested by Nigerian army troops recently to malign the institution.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said that one Solomon Okafor of Radio Biafra London had been peddling malicious disinformation and falsehood on social media, alleging complicity by troops in a fictitious case of the kidnapping of a family of 10 in Kaduna State.

He said the said Okafor also alleged that about 87 per cent of Nigerian soldiers were kidnappers and bandits.

Nwachukwu said the said report was a creation of IPOB/ESN social media foot soldiers, with the intent to malign the Nigerian army.

He said the picture being circulated on social media was a picture of fake soldiers (impostors) who were arrested recently in the Lagos-Ondo states axis by troops of Operation Checkmate under…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper