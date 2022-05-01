Kaduna Church gives clothes, food, cash to orphans 





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Church, Pastor Yohanna Buru, has distributed new clothes, food items and cash to Muslims orphans and widows for the Sallah festivities.

According to him, the gesture was to support the 50 orphans to celebrate the sallah with joy and happiness like any other children celebrating the festivities.

Pastor Yohanna said this was not the first time the church is giving out new clothes and food stuff to the orphans and Muslim widows to promote interreligious tolerance and to foster peaceful coexistence among different faith based organizations in the country.

Easter: Muslim woman doles out chickens, food items to Christians in Kaduna Church distributes sallah food to destitute, IDPs, others in Kaduna Ramadan:Church shares food to 500 fasting Muslims in Kaduna

“The aim is to sthrenthen Christian and Muslim relationship in the country, and to promote peace, unity, forgiveness among the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper