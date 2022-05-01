Malami, Ngige, Oshiomole, Ooni, other dignitaries in attendance as Gov Uzodimma’s daughter exchanges marital vow





,

…as she weds her heartthrob, Henry Ohaeri.

In a glamorous celebration yesterday, Oprah Chioma Uzodimma, daughter of Governor Hope Uzodimma, exchanged marital vows with her heartthrob, Henry Ohaeri in Owerri, Imo State.

The wedding which took place at the Maria Assumpta Catholic Cathedral, Owerri, was officiated by the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, His Grace A. J. V. Obinna and witnessed by a mammoth crowd of dignitaries, associates, friends and well-wishers of the couple.

Also Read:

Gov Uzodimma hosts dignitaries as he gives out daughter’s hand in marriage [PHOTOS]

It was a gathering of progressive Leaders as President Muhammadu Buhari was ably represented by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo. Other special dignitaries who graced the occasion are the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawal; the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

.

Also in attendance was the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Obi of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper