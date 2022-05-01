Workers Day: Kaduna NLC mourns 36 workers killed by bandits





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

In Kaduna State,36 workers lost their lives as a result of banditry, Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State Council, Comrade Ayuba Magaji has said.

Speaking during the Workers Day celebration at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on Sunday, Magaji called for one minute silence and prayed for the souls of the departed comrades who lost their lives as a result of insecurity and other harsh conditions within the year.

He said workers have suffered high inflation and traumatic situation of insecurity in the land,coupled with continuous hostilities between the state government and workers.

He therefore called on the workers to obtain their voter’s card and vote out politicians who will not defend their interest.

The theme of this year’s worker Day celebration was titled, “Labour, leadership and the quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria”.

According to the labour leader,the International Workers’ Day…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper