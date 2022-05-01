Zoning: PDP asks court to dismiss suit seeking to stop its presidential primary





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has challenged the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop its impending primary elections, following its alleged refusal to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the South East.

The party, in processes it filed through its team of lawyers led by Mr. Mahmud Magaji, SAN, further queried the powers of the court to summon it to respond to the suit that was lodged by one of its presidential aspirants, Mr. Cosmas Ndukwe.

It maintained that the court lacked the jurisdiction to meddle in its internal affairs.

PDP, in its preliminary objection against the suit, contended that the subject matter of the case, which borders on whether to zone its presidential ticket to any part of the country or not, was not an issue that the court was constitutionally empowered to adjudicate upon.

Don’t take workers’ dedication as weakness, PDP cautions APC

It, therefore, urged the court to vacate the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper