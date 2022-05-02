2023: Lawan to pick nomination forms, declares this week





President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—AHEAD of 2023 presidential election, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, may have bowed to pressure from senators, the North-East geo-political zone in particular and other parts of the north to vie for the Presidency.

Consequently, he is expected to pick the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to contest the Presidency this week.

A source told Vanguard that the Senate president had earlier slated Tuesday for collection of the forms and declare officially but shifted it to this week because of the public holidays declared by the Federal Government.

Vanguard gathered that Lawan decided to join the presidential race, following pressure from his zone, the North East geo-political zone in particular, as well as senators and very strong persons from the North.

According to the source, Lawan, who hails from Yobe State, was dragged…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper