2023 presidency: Vote out bad governance, Atiku tells Nigerian workers





Atiku Abubakar

By Juliet Umeh

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, urged workers across the country to rise in unison by directing their grievances toward voting out bad governance during next year’s general election, both at the federal and state levels.

Atiku in a statement shared on his Twitter page in commemoration of the Year 2022 International Workers’ Day, rallied workers to demonstrate the willpower to change their poor working conditions by voting out bad governance during the 2023 elections.

While praising the resilience and determination of Nigerian workers, despite the myriad of man-made challenges confronting them, the PDP presidential aspirant promised that if voted to power in 2023, he would ensure better working conditions and create employment opportunities for jobless Nigerians.

The statement read: “Dear Nigerian workers, I will like you to know that I feel your unbearable pains and pang of hunger, hyperinflation, mass…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper